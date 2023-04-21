Texas Tech University’s School of Theatre & Dance, housed within the J.T. & Margaret Talkington College of Visual and Performing Arts, presents a staged reading of “Blacktop Sky” by Christina Anderson. This is the second play featured in the School's New Canon Reading Series which explores new works by underrepresented authors.

Performances will be held April 21 & 22 in the Black Cultural Center.

Curtain times are 7:30 p.m. Friday and 2:00 p.m. Saturday.





Admission is free and open to the public. Reservations can be made at theatre.dance.boxoffice@ttu.edu or by calling 806.742.3603.

For more information, visit the School of Theatre and Dance website.