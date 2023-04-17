Please join us for a talk hosted by the Digital Humanities Working Group and sponsored by the Humanities Center. It will be held via zoom on Monday, April 17, at 6 pm Central time.



Our guest speaker will be Dr. Miriam Posner, assistant professor at the UCLA Department of Information Studies. Her talk is titled “Digital Humanities at the Actually Existing University.”

Sometimes rhetoric about digital humanities education and research conjures a world with infinite time and no resource constraints. But that’s emphatically not the case at real-world universities. So how do you prioritize goals, assess results, and serve researchers best in this environment? This talk will discuss how we approached the problem at UCLA and detail some strategies that have been successful here and elsewhere.

Join us by Zoom: https://texastech.zoom.us/j/98969871708?pwd=cU1meS9zbTZCNUwxN1VPdmUvazBTdz09

Hope to see you there!