We kindly ask you do not stop by the museum for an application and communicate through email. Thank you.





The Orbit Cafe in the Museum of TTU is hiring for the summer!





Must be able to work from May 10-August 25





Must be able to work Tuesdays-Saturdays from 10 am to 4 pm and Sundays from 1 pm to 4 pm





Email Caroline Reeves at caroline.reeves@ttu.edu for an application