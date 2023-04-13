TTU HomeTechAnnounce

In Person Pregnancy and Parenting Student Information Session

Chick-Fil-A Box Lunches or Vegetarian/Vegan options will be provided at the in-person presentation. Please complete the registration form https://forms.office.com/r/mrhKpF1P3F to indicate your lunch preference. Please register your lunch by Thursday, April 13th.


Discussion Topics will include :

  • Academic Support for Absences and Postpartum Recovery
  • Making up coursework due to extended absences.
  • Pregnancy and Athletics
  • Pregnancy and Scholarships/financial aid
  • Modified student employee schedules or physical demands while pregnant.
  • High risk pregnancy support
  • Miscarriage support
  • Termination of pregnancy support
  • Navigating lab situations or exposure to chemicals
  • Parking
  • Desk Accommodation
  • Extracurricular and Student Org Participation protection
  • Breastfeeding/lactation and Nursing Mother/Family Room access
  • Connection with Medical Care and Mental Health Care Support Services
  • Sex Based Discrimination and Harassment based on one’s Pregnancy/Parenting Statues
  • Reporting discriminatory or harassing behavior
  • LGBTAQIA+ pregnancy and parenting

 Sponsored by the Texas Tech Office for Student Civil Rights and Sexual Misconduct.
4/10/2023
4/10/2023

Originator:
Autumn Rangel Marcum

Email:
aurangel@ttu.edu

N/A
N/A

Event Information
Time: 11:30 AM - 12:30 PM
Event Date: 4/13/2023

Location:
SUB Mesa Room

