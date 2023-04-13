Chick-Fil-A Box Lunches or Vegetarian/Vegan options will be provided at the in-person presentation. Please complete the registration form https://forms.office.com/r/mrhKpF1P3F to indicate your lunch preference. Please register your lunch by Thursday, April 13th.

Discussion Topics will include : Academic Support for Absences and Postpartum Recovery

Making up coursework due to extended absences.

Pregnancy and Athletics

Pregnancy and Scholarships/financial aid

Modified student employee schedules or physical demands while pregnant.

High risk pregnancy support

Miscarriage support

Termination of pregnancy support

Navigating lab situations or exposure to chemicals

Parking

Desk Accommodation

Extracurricular and Student Org Participation protection

Breastfeeding/lactation and Nursing Mother/Family Room access

Connection with Medical Care and Mental Health Care Support Services

Sex Based Discrimination and Harassment based on one’s Pregnancy/Parenting Statues

Reporting discriminatory or harassing behavior

LGBTAQIA+ pregnancy and parenting Sponsored by the Texas Tech Office for Student Civil Rights and Sexual Misconduct. Posted:

4/10/2023



Originator:

Autumn Rangel Marcum



Email:

aurangel@ttu.edu



Department:

N/A



Event Information

Time: 11:30 AM - 12:30 PM

Event Date: 4/13/2023



Location:

SUB Mesa Room



