Lunch will be provided at the in-person presentation.
Discussion Topics will include :
- Academic Support for Absences and Postpartum Recovery
- Making up coursework due to extended absences.
- Pregnancy and Athletics
- Pregnancy and Scholarships/financial aid
- Modified student employee schedules or physical demands while pregnant.
- High risk pregnancy support
- Miscarriage support
- Termination of pregnancy support
- Navigating lab situations or exposure to chemicals
- Parking
- Desk Accommodation
- Extracurricular and Student Org Participation protection
- Breastfeeding/lactation and Nursing Mother/Family Room access
- Connection with Medical Care and Mental Health Care Support Services
- Sex Based Discrimination and Harassment based on one’s Pregnancy/Parenting Statues
- Reporting discriminatory or harassing behavior
- LGBTAQIA+ pregnancy and parenting
Sponsored by the Texas Tech Office for Student Civil Rights and Sexual Misconduct.