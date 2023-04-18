TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Virtual Pregnancy and Parenting Student Information Session

Zoom link:

https://texastech.zoom.us/j/97957740715?pwd=NFF6eCtQTmVHbUt2MFBIUXU1TmVqQT09

Meeting ID: 979 5774 0715

Passcode: 895152


Discussion Topics will include :

  • Academic Support for Absences and Postpartum Recovery
  • Making up coursework due to extended absences.
  • Pregnancy and Athletics
  • Pregnancy and Scholarships/financial aid
  • Modified student employee schedules or physical demands while pregnant.
  • High risk pregnancy support
  • Miscarriage support
  • Termination of pregnancy support
  • Navigating lab situations or exposure to chemicals
  • Parking
  • Desk Accommodation
  • Extracurricular and Student Org Participation protection
  • Breastfeeding/lactation and Nursing Mother/Family Room access
  • Connection with Medical Care and Mental Health Care Support Services
  • Sex Based Discrimination and Harassment based on one’s Pregnancy/Parenting Statues
  • Reporting discriminatory or harassing behavior
  • LGBTAQIA+ pregnancy and parenting

  Sponsored by the Texas Tech Office for Student Civil Rights and Sexual Misconduct.
4/10/2023

Autumn Rangel Marcum

aurangel@ttu.edu

N/A

Time: 8:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Event Date: 4/18/2023

Zoom Link


