Zoom link: https://texastech.zoom.us/j/97957740715?pwd=NFF6eCtQTmVHbUt2MFBIUXU1TmVqQT09 Meeting ID: 979 5774 0715 Passcode: 895152

Discussion Topics will include : Academic Support for Absences and Postpartum Recovery

Making up coursework due to extended absences.

Pregnancy and Athletics

Pregnancy and Scholarships/financial aid

Modified student employee schedules or physical demands while pregnant.

High risk pregnancy support

Miscarriage support

Termination of pregnancy support

Navigating lab situations or exposure to chemicals

Parking

Desk Accommodation

Extracurricular and Student Org Participation protection

Breastfeeding/lactation and Nursing Mother/Family Room access

Connection with Medical Care and Mental Health Care Support Services

Sex Based Discrimination and Harassment based on one’s Pregnancy/Parenting Statues

Reporting discriminatory or harassing behavior

LGBTAQIA+ pregnancy and parenting Sponsored by the Texas Tech Office for Student Civil Rights and Sexual Misconduct. Posted:

4/10/2023



Originator:

Autumn Rangel Marcum



Email:

aurangel@ttu.edu



Department:

N/A



Event Information

Time: 8:00 PM - 9:00 PM

Event Date: 4/18/2023



Location:

Zoom Link



