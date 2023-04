TTU Pre-sale TODAY, APRIL 6! PARKER McCOLLUM in Lubbock October 26

Parker McCollum with special guests Randy Rogers Band comes to Texas Tech's United Supermarkets Arena Thursday, October 26. Exclusive venue pre-sale TODAY ONLY (Thurs., April 6) until 10pm with code: ELBOW. Click here to purchase your pre-sale tickets!

