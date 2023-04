Stop by CopyMail located in the SUB basement, Suite 005, for printing, copying, shipping and more. CopyMail offers Tech students, staff, and faculty the state rate which is 50% cheaper than off-campus competitors. Services: Printing and binding Copies of class notes Syllabus printing Business cards Color and black & white copies Purchase postage Shipping boxes and envelopes Mail packages

Contact CopyMail (806) 742-3444 | copymail@ttu.edu Posted:

4/26/2023



Originator:

Allison Patton



Email:

allison.patton@ttu.edu



Department:

Ops Div Planning and Admin





Categories

Departmental