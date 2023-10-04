TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Make a splash at Sam's Place Poolside!
Sam’s Place Poolside is the coolest place on campus! They’re serving up fresh and delicious grab-n-go options right at the UREC leisure pool. Stop by to enjoy sandwiches, wraps, salads, cold drinks, smoothies and much more all by the lazy river!

Sam’s Place Poolside Hours
  • Monday – Friday | 11:30 am to 6 pm
  • Saturday  | 11 am to 6 pm
  • Sunday | 12 pm to 6 pm
* Hours & Menus are subject to change due to pool hours, weather & maintenance schedule
** CASHLESS Location

All Hospitality Services locations accept Dining Plans, checks and credit cards. For more info about Hospitality Services and campus Dining Plans, check out hospitality.ttu.edu Questions? Call 806.742.1360 or visit hospitality.ttu.edu

hospitality.ttu.edu
hospitality@ttu.edu
4/10/2023

Alan Cushman

alan.cushman@ttu.edu

Hospitality Services

Time: 11:30 AM - 6:00 PM
Event Date: 4/10/2023

Sam's Place Poolside at the UREC leisure pool

Categories