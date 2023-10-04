Sam’s Place Poolside is the coolest place on campus! They’re serving up fresh and delicious grab-n-go options right at the UREC leisure pool. Stop by to enjoy sandwiches, wraps, salads, cold drinks, smoothies and much more all by the lazy river!
Sam’s Place Poolside Hours
- Monday – Friday | 11:30 am to 6 pm
- Saturday | 11 am to 6 pm
- Sunday | 12 pm to 6 pm
* Hours & Menus are subject to change due to pool hours, weather & maintenance schedule
** CASHLESS Location
