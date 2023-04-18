The TTU Information Technology Division invites the TTU community to attend an Udemy virtual educational event on Tuesday, April 18, 10am-12pm (CT). Udemy is an online, self-paced, interactive training system with over 19,000 courses taught by a diverse set of experts and provided at no cost to the TTU Community. TTU students, faculty, and staff can access courses on a variety of topics such as management skills, various software training, financial analysis and applications, technical certification preparation, and a host of technical, business, and professional topics, at cbt.ttu.edu.

The educational event will include the following topics from Udemy professionals:

Udemy Background Overview

Udemy Platform Demonstration

Best Practices & Tips

Call to Action – Enroll in a Course

Engage with Udemy: Question and Answer Session

Event Details