Udemy Educational Virtual Event on Tuesday, April 18, 10am-12pm (CT)

The TTU Information Technology Division invites the TTU community to attend an Udemy virtual educational event on Tuesday, April 18, 10am-12pm (CT). Udemy is an online, self-paced, interactive training system with over 19,000 courses taught by a diverse set of experts and provided at no cost to the TTU Community. TTU students, faculty, and staff can access courses on a variety of topics such as management skills, various software training, financial analysis and applications, technical certification preparation, and a host of technical, business, and professional topics, at cbt.ttu.edu. 

The educational event will include the following topics from Udemy professionals: 

  • Udemy Background Overview
  • Udemy Platform Demonstration 
  • Best Practices & Tips
  • Call to Action – Enroll in a Course
  • Engage with Udemy: Question and Answer Session

 

 

Event Details

  • Date: Tuesday, April 18
  • Time: 10am-12pm (CT)
  Location: Presentation will be offered virtually via Zoom. Please RSVP by contacting IT Events (itevents@ttu.edu) and we will send you the calendar invitation and Zoom access information.

 
Posted:
4/10/2023

Originator:
IT Events

Email:
itevents@ttu.edu

Department:
Technology Support

Event Information
Time: 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Event Date: 4/18/2023

Location:
Presentation will be offered virtually via Zoom. Please RSVP by contacting IT Events (itevents@ttu.edu) and we will send you the calendar invitation and Zoom access information.

