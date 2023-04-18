The TTU Information Technology Division invites the TTU community to attend an Udemy virtual educational event on Tuesday, April 18, 10am-12pm (CT). Udemy is an online, self-paced, interactive training system with over 19,000 courses taught by a diverse set of experts and provided at no cost to the TTU Community. TTU students, faculty, and staff can access courses on a variety of topics such as management skills, various software training, financial analysis and applications, technical certification preparation, and a host of technical, business, and professional topics, at cbt.ttu.edu.
The educational event will include the following topics from Udemy professionals:
- Udemy Background Overview
- Udemy Platform Demonstration
- Best Practices & Tips
- Call to Action – Enroll in a Course
- Engage with Udemy: Question and Answer Session
Event Details
- Date: Tuesday, April 18
- Time: 10am-12pm (CT)
- Location: Presentation will be offered virtually via Zoom. Please RSVP by contacting IT Events (itevents@ttu.edu) and we will send you the calendar invitation and Zoom access information.