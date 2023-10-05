This presentation focuses on the development and evaluation of a training for mental health professionals that was offered by the Secretary of Health of Bogotá and led by our presenter, Dr. Joshua S. Yudkin. The presentation will highlight the challenges and opportunities related to policy development, process management, and data analyses. It will also present a mixed-methods evaluation of this initiative.





Dr. Joshua S. Yudkin, PhD, MPH, MA is an epidemiologist by training who focuses on employing transdisciplinary methodologies to empowering vulnerable populations in diverse settings. Yudkin has conducted both field and clinical research in rural communities in places such as Tamil Nadu, India and Chihuahua, Mexico as well as with hospital systems in Texas. Most recently, he was awarded a Fulbright research grant, which is connected to the research he will present during this presentation.





