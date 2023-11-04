Ideal candidates for this position should have strong interpersonal skills and the ability to provide constructive feedback to student writers. In addition to engaging in conversations with students about their writing, consultants also participate in paid training the week before classes start and attend weekly professional development staff meetings. Writing consultants in their first semester work 6-10 hours a week. To apply for this position, you may use this form.

The Writing Centers of Texas Tech University are committed to inclusivity and welcome applicants from all disciplines, genders, sexual orientations, and cultural and language backgrounds.

If you have any questions, please contact Sava Kolev at sava.kolev@ttu.edu.