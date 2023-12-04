The Office of Institutional Diversity invites all to attend the Hispanic/LatinX Lecture this evening, Tuesday, April 12th at 7:00 p.m. America’s First Latina Fighter Pilot, Lt. Col. Olga Custodio, USAF (Ret.) will be the guest speaker.

Lt. Col. Custodio served in the United States Air Force for twenty-four years, before transitioning into the U.S. Air Force Reserves and becoming the first Latina commercial pilot for American Airlines. She now works with several nonprofit organizations that advocate for females and other students from underserved communities to pursue careers in aviation and aerospace.

There will be a reception at 6:00 p.m. prior to the lecture, just outside the Escondido Theatre. Both events are free and open to the public. The lecture will also be streamed via Zoom Webinar. For more information visit https://www.depts.ttu.edu/diversity/HLLS/index.php, email diversity.events@ttu.edu, or call 806-742-7025.