TTU Chinese Language program will set up a Photo Booth between 11:30 am to 1 pm between the SUB and the Library on April 13th (Thursday). You can take pictures by wearing the traditional Chinese costumes, Chinese minorities dresses, and wigs with props. This is a free event open to the public. Join us to have Chinese candies and snacks too. You also can come to talk with Chinese professors and Chinese major and minor students to know Chinese language program and courses.