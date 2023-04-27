Join us for Sound on Tap: LIVE at LHUCA Firehouse Theatre on April 27! We're excited to bring you an incredible lineup of talented local bands featuring Tori Vasquez, Scabaret, and Edgar Derby. Beer on tap will be provided by Two Docs Brewing Co.

Sound on Tap: LIVE at LHUCA Firehouse Theatre

Thursday, April 27 at 7PM, Doors open at 6PM





$10 general admission only

$25 VIP general admission: includes a limited-edition Sound on Tap pint glass and two drink tickets for beer provided by Two Docs Brewing Co. *ID required at event for drink ticket. Must be 21 or older.

Don't miss the ultimate music experience at Sound on Tap LIVE! Whether you're a passionate fan or simply looking for a fun evening out, this is where you want to be. It will be a night unlike any other in Lubbock, filled with captivating performances and endless entertainment. Come be a part of the magic - we can't wait to see you there!

MORE ABOUT THE BANDS:





Tori Vasquez's soulful vocals and evocative lyrics will take you through the depths of heartbreak, the heights of hope, and everything in between. Her exceptional musical abilities have taken her to various corners of the world, enchanting audiences with her creative songwriting and mesmerizing performances.

Edgar Derby's music will keep you hooked with its eclectic mix of instruments and styles that promise an exhilarating performance. With his rich and gritty blend of folk and rock, he's sure to leave you captivated and energized from start to finish. It's no wonder that his music feels like it belongs in a hit indie film!

Scabaret is a true tour-de-force of musical fusion, combining the elegance of classical and swing techniques with the raw energy of down-and-dirty rock. Their unique sound is a blend of tango, disco, R&B, cabaret, and country, creating an intriguing and captivating musical amalgamation that is served up with a healthy dose of humor, wit, and style. Get ready to be wowed by Scabaret's innovative and genre-defying performance.

Sound on Tap: LIVE 2023 is brought to you by Texas Tech Public Media in partnership with LHUCA, Two Docs Brewing Co., Lubbock Cultural Arts Foundation, and the Buddy Holly Center.



This event is part of the LHUCA Firehouse Presents Series. It is made possible, in part, through a grant from the City of Lubbock, as recommended by Civic Lubbock, Inc.