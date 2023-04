Learning Center, Supplemental Instruction, and the Center for Collegiate Recovery Communities are hosting an event! The, and theare hosting an event!

Come and paint your own 8x8 inch canvas at the Learning Center (Drane 164) on Monday, 4/24 from 8-10pm.

*Supplies and space are limited*

Learn about how all three programs can help students https://www.depts.ttu.edu/hs/csa/substanceusesupport.php

https://www.depts.ttu.edu/soar/LC/Index.php

https://www.depts.ttu.edu/soar/si/ Posted:

