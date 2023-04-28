TTU HomeTechAnnounce

WHAT DOES IT MEAN TO “CONTRIBUTE” TO MANAGEMENT RESEARCH?
Many top journals demand papers make theoretical contributions, but what does that mean exactly? It has become common for authors to add one or more paragraphs to introductions that name contributions, often insisting on three, but like the king in Hans Christian Andersen’s “The Emperor’s New Clothes”, a close read reveals that many of these statements are naked of content. Our hope is to produce something that will help scholars more succinctly discuss contributions.
Posted:
4/21/2023

Originator:
Kamerin Schacht

Email:
kamerin.schacht@ttu.edu

Department:
Rawls College of Business

Event Information
Time: 11:00 AM - 12:30 PM
Event Date: 4/28/2023

Location:
Rawls College of Business NW 304

