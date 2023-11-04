



See https://ttu.campuslabs.com/engage/organization/lubbock-rotaract-club Rotaract is a service club for young men and women ages 18 to 30 who are dedicated to community and international service. Its membership totals over 184,000 in more than 8,000 clubs worldwide. Rotaract clubs are self-governing and self-supporting. We are sponsored by the Lubbock Rotary Club, which offers guidance and support, making the Rotaract clubs true “partners in service” and key members of the family of Rotary. To get on the email list for important information/meetings, please send a message to our primary contact.See https://ttu.campuslabs.com/engage/organization/lubbock-rotaract-club

4/11/2023



Rich Rice



rich.rice@ttu.edu



English





Student Organization


