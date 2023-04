The Education Division at the Museum of Texas Tech University is looking for volunteers to help with its annual Dino Day taking place on Saturday, April 29th from 1-4pm.





Dino Day is a free, family-friendly event at the Museum of Texas Tech University. There will be crafts, games, shows, fossils, and more! Anyone interested in volunteering, please contact Emory Holland at emoholla@ttu.edu for details.