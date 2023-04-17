Please join us for a Talk by Steven Seegel, Professor of Slavic and Eurasian Studies, UT-Austin, “Digital Activist Solidarities and Russia’s War against Ukraine”

Monday, April 17, 6 PM, SUB Escondido Theatre

Steven Seegel, Professor of Slavic and Eurasian Studies at UT-Austin, is a historian who has written extensively on map-making and cartography in Eastern Europe and Russia. Last year he founded the “February 24 Archive,” an effort to document Russia’s ongoing (re)invasion of Ukraine by preserving discussion of the war on the Twitter platform. This promises to be a fascinating talk/Q&A that combines more traditional concerns of our discipline with digital humanities and social activism, so it should be of broad interest to the TTU community.