

Order Here Orders can also be made by calling 742-4OPS (4677). Plant maintenance is not included with purchase. Deliveries are available only for Lubbock campus. All sales are final.



Payment Checks or money orders can be made payable to Texas Tech University. Add 8.25% for tax. Payment can be sent to Grounds Box 43144. Payment can also be made through departmental FOP.



Last Day to Order: May 3rd

Order must be paid by: May 5th

Delivery Date: May 11th



maria.rosales@ttu.edu. For questions, please contact



Mother's Day is Sunday, May 14th! Raider Floral has a special Mother's Day Spring Mix that comes in a 10" garden dish for $27 plus tax! Order today! Posted:

5/1/2023



Originator:

Allison Patton



Email:

allison.patton@ttu.edu



Department:

Ops Div Planning and Admin





Categories

Departmental

