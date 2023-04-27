Texas Tech University’s School of Theatre & Dance, housed within the J.T. & Margaret Talkington College of Visual and Performing Arts, presents SWEET CHARITY, with book by Neil Simon, music by Cy Coleman, and lyrics by Dorothy Fields; based on the original screenplay by Federico Fellini, Tullio Pinelli and Ennio Flaiano. Directed and choreographed by Kyla Olson.

Performances will be held April 25-30 in the Charles E. Maedgen, Jr. Theatre located at 2812 18th St.

Curtain times are 7:30 p.m. Monday – Saturday and 2:00 p.m. Sunday.





Tickets for SWEET CHARITY are $15 for individuals and $5 for students with a valid student ID. A limited number of free student reserve tickets will be handed out 1-hour prior to each performance (TTU student ID required).

For more information visit the School of Theatre and Dance website or call (806) 742-3603.