Today’s businesses are looking for new college graduates who are proficient with computers and who are able to work with people. IT Help Central provides excellent opportunities for growth in both of these areas.

For Service Desk Positions:

Flexible scheduling

Great opportunities for resume building

Experiences that you will learn and keep for a lifetime

Computer experience is needed, and customer service is a must. All majors are welcome to apply, and adequate paid training is provided.

For more information and to apply, please navigate to http://www.depts.ttu.edu/ithelpcentral/employment/student_employment.php.

All positions are security sensitive and may require a drug and alcohol test. All applicants will be subject to a criminal background check.