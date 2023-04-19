“Peoples of the World: Works on Paper” Exhibit

Call for Entries

“Peoples of the World: Works on Paper” Exhibit will celebrate the diversity of cultures around the world through images of individuals in their traditional clothing and environments. Exploring these photographs encourages us to become world travelers and learn about the cultures that created them.

Artists of all levels are invited to submit works on paper reflecting the international peoples theme of this exhibit. Eligible mediums include drawing, painting, printmaking, collage, and photography.

Eligibility: Open to all artists and photographers, both amateur and professional

Application Deadline: May 8, 2023 / 4 image maximum

On Display: Opening in June in the galleries of the TTU International Cultural Center.

For more information:

https://www.depts.ttu.edu/international/events/2023/peoples_of_the_world/index.php

Questions: Contact Jan Stogner – TTU International Affairs

jan.stogner@ttu.edu / (806) 742-3667