Register in advance for these workshops:

https://texastech.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJMpcOmupjktGNS6uc1OVQFuXLUVbHGG49uV

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meetings.





Copies of short stories located here: https://docs.google.com/document/d/1DiHFwqL_5bZ9E2oow734DiqMesPABg3q82dNoyE7vgE/edit?usp=sharing. Wednesday





April 19, 5-7 pm

Please come to hear Dr. Peter Martens present on Art and Medicine and Dr. Jonathan Little discuss the Health Humanities. We will introduce a writing and art making workshop on therapeutic learning based on empathy, compassion, and creative re-narration using the short story “The Yellow Wallpaper,” by Charlotte Perkins Gilman.





April 26, 5-7 pm

Please attend Dr. Jonathan Little’s creative writing workshop, which will respond to the short story “GIRL” by Jamaica Kincaid and alternative visions of health care made by visual artist Simone Leigh. Those studying or having an interest in literature, creative writing, the arts, health and empowerment are encouraged to participate. The workshop will offer participants the opportunity to experiment with writing and making using a variety of prompts.





May 3, 5-7 pm

Please join Courtney Tyler’s photography workshop which will continue the investigation of the short story “GIRL” by Jamaica Kincaid.







