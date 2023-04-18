|
The Student Mental Health Community (SMHC) is a new program at Texas Tech. We are a peer support group for students who struggle with mental health concerns. We offer meetings, events, and trips for students in our program. We are located on the 2nd floor of the Center for Collegiate Recovery Communities.
If you are struggling with your mental health, come join our program!
For more information, please contact hs.mentalhealth@ttu.edu.
|Posted:
4/18/2023
Originator:
Serena Shade
Email:
Serena.Shade@ttu.edu
Department:
Ctr for Collegiate Recov Com CCRC
