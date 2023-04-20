TTU HomeTechAnnounce

askIT maintenance: 4/20/2023 at 11:30 PM through 4/21/2023 at 7:30 AM, Central

The TTU IT Division will perform maintenance on askIT from Thursday, April 20, 2023, at 11:30 PM through Friday, April 21, 2023, at 7:30 AM, Central time.


While precise timing is difficult to predict, we estimate that askIT will be unavailable via https://www.askit.ttu.edu for at least one hour and possibly several more during the maintenance period. However, the entire eight-hour time frame is reserved to manage any unexpected situations.


During the maintenance, you may access askIT without interruption by browsing to https://askit.ttu.edu.


Please contact IT Help Central at ithelpcentral@ttu.edu or 806-742-4357 (HELP) if you experience any problems with askIT outside of this maintenance window.
4/20/2023

IT Help Central

ithelpcentral@ttu.edu

ITHC


