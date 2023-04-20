Microsoft has announced that due to a configuration issue, access to some M365 apps online (via https://www.office.com ) may be unavailable or load slowly. Locally installed applications are not impacted, and most apps can still be accessed online by navigating to their direct addresses (such as https://word.office.com or https://outlook.office.com ), though connections to these pages may be slower than usual.

Microsoft staff are investigating, and TTU IT Division staff are monitoring the situation. We will provide an update when this incident has been resolved. For any questions or concerns, please contact IT Help Central at (806) 742-4357 (HELP) or via email at ithelpcentral@ttu.edu Posted:

4/20/2023



IT Help Central



ithelpcentral@ttu.edu



ITHC





