STEM CORE is looking for used bicycles to be utilized for this summer's TTU/LISD STEM Challenge. Whether they are in working order or not, we can use all kinds and all sizes. All donations will be taken on Wednesday, April 26 from 2:30- 4:00 PM on the back side of Drane Hall. If you need to make other arrangements for a drop off time or have questions, please email stem-core@ttu.edu.

4/25/2023



Allison Eubanks



Allison.Eubanks@ttu.edu



STEM Core ORDC



Time: 2:30 PM - 4:00 PM

Event Date: 4/26/2023



Drane Hall (Back side of building)



