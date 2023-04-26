|
STEM CORE is looking for used bicycles to be utilized for this summer's TTU/LISD STEM Challenge. Whether they are in working order or not, we can use all kinds and all sizes. All donations will be taken on Wednesday, April 26 from 2:30- 4:00 PM on the back side of Drane Hall. If you need to make other arrangements for a drop off time or have questions, please email stem-core@ttu.edu.
|Posted:
4/25/2023
Originator:
Allison Eubanks
Email:
Allison.Eubanks@ttu.edu
Department:
STEM Core ORDC
Event Information
Time: 2:30 PM - 4:00 PM
Event Date: 4/26/2023
Location:
Drane Hall (Back side of building)
