Opening Space is a Zoom-based series, co-hosted by the TTUHSC Office of Global Health and the TTU Vernacular Music Center, that elevates unheard voices and emphasizes representation, agency, empowerment, and inclusion. The series seeks to create space and opportunity for dialogues by and among underrepresented groups, acknowledging sources of silencing and affirming our shared connections.

Join us in May we we highlight Asian American and Pacific Islanders' voices with panelists Chris Esperat, Tiva Kasemsri, Yuan Shu, and Sangmi Yoo. Dr. Maria Christina Esperat is the CH Foundation Regents Professor at the TTUHSC School of Nursing where she conducts program development, implementation and evaluation. She also serves as a Program Consultant for the Larry Combest Community Health and Wellness Center.

Dr. Tiva Kasemsri is an Associate Professor in the TTUHSC School of Medicine and a Pediatric Critical Care Intensivist. He was raised in both the U.S. and Bangkok, Thailand throughout childhood and adolescence, bridging multiple cultural identities.

Dr. Yuan Shu is an Associate Professor of English and Director of the Asian Studies Program and the Comparative Literature Program at TTU.

Dr. Sangmi Yoo is a Professor of Printmaking and Drawing, and the Associate Director of Academic Affairs, in the TTU School of Art. Her artwork has been featured internationally and reflects images form her personal memory.

This event is free and open to the public. Zoom registration link: https://ttuhsc.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJUuceivqjIqG9yNAEmFpGJq_7oCIMhvMRrk



For more information about this series, please contact the Office of Global Health by email at globalhealth@ttuhsc.edu or phone at 806-743-2901.

Posted:

4/26/2023



Originator:

Jessica Blume



Email:

Jessica.Blume@ttuhsc.edu



Department:

Global Health Lbk



Event Information

Time: 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM

Event Date: 5/3/2023



Location:

Zoom https://ttuhsc.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJUuceivqjIqG9yNAEmFpGJq_7oCIMhvMRrk



