Student Job at Museum
Part time Membership Coordinator for Museum Association.  Work with Executive Administrator to maintain membership database. Maintain email and regular mailing list of Association membership. Design & print publications & invitations. Need good computer skills knowledge of Microsoft Word, Excel, Adobe Illustrator & Canva products Good telephone and people skills are required. Perform any additional duties as instructed by the Executive Administrator. For interview call 806 742-2443. 
Posted:
4/25/2023

Originator:
Jouana Stravlo

Email:
jouana.stravlo@ttu.edu

Department:
Museum of TTU Association


