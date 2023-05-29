“Ni Hao, Chinese!” is a summer camp focused on Chinese language and culture, offered to 3rd -8th grade students in Lubbock and the surrounding area by the Chinese language program, Department of Classical and Modern Languages and Literatures at Texas Tech University.

The camp offers a range of engaging activities designed to immerse students in the Chinese language and culture. At the end of the camps, students will be able to say Chinese words, phrases, and sentences according to the themes, write frequently used Chinese characters, understand Chinese culture, and gain the confident in learning Chinese language and culture.

The camp offers a theme-based curriculum with different themes and topics each week. This allows parents to register their children for any week that fits their schedule or interests.