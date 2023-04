Looking for a fantastic way to celebrate the end of the semester? Mentor Tech is hosting its annual Spring Fling on April 30 from 2:00 P.M CST to 6:00 P.M. CST at Urbanovsky Park. Here are just some of the highlights of the event: Outdoor games & activities FREE food Connecting with the Lubbock community That's right. Our event is open to everyone, not just students and staff.! Register today with this link: https://forms.office.com/r/VM580TeucK. For questions or concerns, you can reach us at mentor@ttu.edu. Posted:

