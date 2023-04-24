Get started today by calling 806-742-3074! Make sure to leave a voicemail if staff members are unable to answer.





The Family Therapy Clinic upholds a strong tradition of providing affordable, high-quality therapeutic services to individuals, couples, and families of Lubbock and surrounding communities. Our diverse team of faculty supervisors and graduate student therapists utilize effective, contemporary therapeutic techniques to address client needs and promote healthy relationships. The Family Therapy clinic is a place of hope and healing for life's concerns. We look forward to working with you to achieve individual and relational health.





We are located in the Human Science Building on Campus. Both in-person and teletherapy can be offered.



