Most software requires acceptance of an End User License Agreement (EULA) at the time of installation. Per Operating Policy and Procedure 72.09 and Regents’ Rules Chapter 07.12, TTU employees and students, as well as departments and units, do not have authority to sign a EULA on behalf of Texas Tech University. Many “Personal,” “Free,” “Consumer,” and “Trial” software packages forbid installation on organization-owned systems, including those owned by Texas Tech University, without a legitimately acquired software license. Software license purchases and all related contract documents are approved and authorized by Procurement Services and the TTU Office of the CIO. In some cases, software packages are licensed at the Texas Tech University System level (i.e., Oracle, Ellucian) for software shared among Texas Tech institutions; other software packages are licensed at the institutional (TTU) level (i.e., Microsoft 365, Adobe), and some software packages may have been licensed by a department for a few systems or users in their area.





Any software package, installed on a University-owned device, that is not properly licensed through the System, University, or your department is a violation of copyright laws and TTU policies, and must be removed immediately. We ask that you review software installed on area/department institutionally-owned systems, and ensure that all software is properly licensed, typically through a TTU software site license, or an area/department purchase.





Please only use Microsoft Defender for Endpoint for anti-malware for both TTU-owned Windows and macOS systems. If you have a need to manage institutional virtual servers, please contact the University Data Center for solutions licensed for TTU ( serversupport@ttu.edu ). For other questions regarding software licensed for campus use, please contact TTU IT Technology Support Licensing ( itts.licensing@ttu.edu ). For additional information, you may also contact IT Help Central at (806) 742-4357 (HELP) or ithelpcentral@ttu.edu . If you have questions about the procurement and contract process for any license, please contact purchasing@ttu.edu



