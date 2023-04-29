Please join the Humanities Center at Texas Tech on Saturday, April 29, for the 2023 Annual Conference in the Humanities: "Health." This programming is open to all audiences. Please find the complete schedule below.





We will be hosting panels all day long in the Formby Room of the Southwest Collection, with a virtual keynote over lunch by Dr. Gail Carlson of Colby College. In the evening, we will convene at Lanier Auditorium in the Texas Tech School of Law for a 7pm keynote by Dr. Rebekah Lee of Oxford University, with a reception to follow. Please see keynote lecturer bios and talk descriptions below.



If you would like to join us for lunch at 12pm in the Formby Room on Saturday, please RSVP to humanitiescenter@ttu.edu by Wednesday, April 26. Kindly let us know if you have any dietary needs or restrictions we should observe.





8:15-8:45: Coffee & pastries (Coffee bar from Monomyth Coffee Co., pastries from Brulee Bakery, Lubbock.)