Come to the Humanities Center's HEALTH Conference this Saturday!
Please join the Humanities Center at Texas Tech on Saturday, April 29, for the 2023 Annual Conference in the Humanities: "Health."  This programming is open to all audiences.  Please find the complete schedule below.

We will be hosting panels all day long in the Formby Room of the Southwest Collection, with a virtual keynote over lunch by Dr. Gail Carlson of Colby College.  In the evening, we will convene at Lanier Auditorium in the Texas Tech School of Law for a 7pm keynote by Dr. Rebekah Lee of Oxford University, with a reception to follow.  Please see keynote lecturer bios and talk descriptions below.
If you would like to join us for lunch at 12pm in the Formby Room on Saturday, please RSVP to humanitiescenter@ttu.edu by Wednesday, April 26.  Kindly let us know if you have any dietary needs or restrictions we should observe.

8:15-8:45: Coffee & pastries (Coffee bar from Monomyth Coffee Co., pastries from Brulee Bakery, Lubbock.)

8:50-9:00: Official welcome: Dr. Michael Borshuk, Director, Humanities Center at Texas Tech

9:00-10:15: Panel: “Interrogating Technologies”

Grace Sparapani (University of Texas-Austin), “Skin Deep: Racialization in Get Out and Transracial Organ Transplantation” [via Zoom]

Linda Hamrick (Virginia Commonwealth University), “AI Discrimination in Healthcare”

Micaela Donabella (University of Miami), “Dreaming the Cyborg: Biohacking, Technoableism, & Disabled Futures”

10:15-10:30: Break

10:30-11:45: Panel: “Equity and Wellness”

Charlie Rioux (University of Oklahoma) and Scott Weedon (Texas Tech University), “Interdisciplinary collaborations across the humanities, social, and health sciences to advance health equity: Case study of a project to improve inclusive terminology in pregnancy-related research”

Manu Sundaresan (University of Chicago), “Slow Death in the Big House: Incarceration as Carcinogen in the American Prison Industrial Complex”

Courtney Tyler (Texas Tech University), “By Design: From pathologizing breastfeeding bodies to cultivating spaces of well-being”

11:45: Lunch served

12:00-1:00pm: Virtual Lunchtime Keynote: Gail Carlson (Colby College), "Perspectives on Health and Equity in the Climate Crisis"

1:15-2:30pm: Panel: “The Ethics of Care”

Adetero Banwo (University of Lagos), “Moral Virtues as Depicted in Omolúãbí and Junzi??: A Parallel Enquiry” [via Zoom]

Rina Little (Texas Tech University) and Jonathan Little (Alverno College), ““Health Humanities: From Empathy to Compassion by Embodying the ‘The Yellow Wallpaper’ through Interdisciplinary Learning”

Emmanuel Edmund (Texas Tech University), “Patient’s Perception of Communication with Healthcare Providers: Examining the Experiences of International Students at Texas Tech University (TTU)”

2:30-2:45pm: Break

2:45-4:00pm: Panel: “Therapy and Healing”

TJ Geiger II (Texas Tech University), “Archives of Abuse and Healing: Faithful Deliberation, Twitter Threads, and the Southern Baptist Convention”

Tobias A. Kroll (Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center), “Trusting, open interaction: Faith as the missing element in mindfulness and spiritual health”

Suzanne LaLonde (Texas Tech University), “Acting Out and Working Through Trauma: Stages of Care in Charcot’s, Freud’s, and Janet’s Observational Theaters”

4:15-5:15pm: Panel: “Narratives and Representations”

Esther Kentish (University of Leicester), “The Story of COVID-19”

Bethany Pitchford (Texas Tech University), “Monsters, Madness, and Media Misrepresentations: Social Influence of the Joker Movie on Public Mental Illness Stigma”

7:00pm: In-person Keynote: Rebekah Lee (Oxford University), "Recovering histories of health and patient communities: ‘New’ sources for African pasts"

Lanier Auditorium, Texas Tech School of Law. Reception to follow. (Catering by Homemade Goodness by Jada, Lubbock.)
Posted:
4/24/2023

Originator:
MICHAEL T Borshuk

Email:
michael.borshuk@ttu.edu

Department:
English

Event Information

All Day Event
Event Date: 4/29/2023

Location:
Formby Room (Southwest Collection)/Lanier Auditorium, TTU Law School

Categories