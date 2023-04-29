8:50-9:00: Official welcome: Dr. Michael Borshuk, Director, Humanities Center at Texas Tech
9:00-10:15: Panel: “Interrogating Technologies”
Grace Sparapani (University of Texas-Austin), “Skin Deep: Racialization in Get Out and Transracial Organ Transplantation” [via Zoom]
Linda Hamrick (Virginia Commonwealth University), “AI Discrimination in Healthcare”
Micaela Donabella (University of Miami), “Dreaming the Cyborg: Biohacking, Technoableism, & Disabled Futures”
10:15-10:30: Break
10:30-11:45: Panel: “Equity and Wellness”
Charlie Rioux (University of Oklahoma) and Scott Weedon (Texas Tech University), “Interdisciplinary collaborations across the humanities, social, and health sciences to advance health equity: Case study of a project to improve inclusive terminology in pregnancy-related research”
Manu Sundaresan (University of Chicago), “Slow Death in the Big House: Incarceration as Carcinogen in the American Prison Industrial Complex”
Courtney Tyler (Texas Tech University), “By Design: From pathologizing breastfeeding bodies to cultivating spaces of well-being”
11:45: Lunch served
12:00-1:00pm: Virtual Lunchtime Keynote: Gail Carlson (Colby College), "Perspectives on Health and Equity in the Climate Crisis"
1:15-2:30pm: Panel: “The Ethics of Care”
Adetero Banwo (University of Lagos), “Moral Virtues as Depicted in Omolúãbí and Junzi??: A Parallel Enquiry” [via Zoom]
Rina Little (Texas Tech University) and Jonathan Little (Alverno College), ““Health Humanities: From Empathy to Compassion by Embodying the ‘The Yellow Wallpaper’ through Interdisciplinary Learning”
Emmanuel Edmund (Texas Tech University), “Patient’s Perception of Communication with Healthcare Providers: Examining the Experiences of International Students at Texas Tech University (TTU)”
2:30-2:45pm: Break
2:45-4:00pm: Panel: “Therapy and Healing”
TJ Geiger II (Texas Tech University), “Archives of Abuse and Healing: Faithful Deliberation, Twitter Threads, and the Southern Baptist Convention”
Tobias A. Kroll (Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center), “Trusting, open interaction: Faith as the missing element in mindfulness and spiritual health”
Suzanne LaLonde (Texas Tech University), “Acting Out and Working Through Trauma: Stages of Care in Charcot’s, Freud’s, and Janet’s Observational Theaters”
4:15-5:15pm: Panel: “Narratives and Representations”
Esther Kentish (University of Leicester), “The Story of COVID-19”
Bethany Pitchford (Texas Tech University), “Monsters, Madness, and Media Misrepresentations: Social Influence of the Joker Movie on Public Mental Illness Stigma”
7:00pm: In-person Keynote: Rebekah Lee (Oxford University), "Recovering histories of health and patient communities: ‘New’ sources for African pasts"
Lanier Auditorium, Texas Tech School of Law. Reception to follow. (Catering by Homemade Goodness by Jada, Lubbock.)