UREC Youth Summer Camp is exciting, fast-paced, and engaging for all skill levels, ages 7-12. The program includes a wide variety of activities that focus on camper participation, safety, and enjoyment! Each session may include activities such as archery, rock climbing, swim lessons, team sports, camp games, and much more. Each day of camp will be held at the Texas Tech Student Recreation Center, Monday-Friday, 8:00am-12:00pm. Cost is $295/camper/session. Space is limited to 120 campers per session. Summer Camp session dates include:

Session 1: June 5 - June 16

Session 2: June 19 - June 30

Session 3: July 10 - July 21

For more camp and registration information please visit http://bit.ly/ttusportscamp.