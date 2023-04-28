Do you have like-new, business professional clothing or upscale business casual clothing you no longer wear, or are you feeling generous and willing to buy a new item for the UCC Closet? We are in urgent need of women's sizes, 0, 2. 4. 6, and 8 and men's suit and blazer sizes in 36, 38, and 40. While freshly dry-cleaned clothing is appreciated, we take clothing that is clean, free of stains, and less than five years old.

Graduation is around the corner! Together, we can help students dress for success and feel confident. For more information, please contact Toni Krebbs in the University Career Center at 806-742-2210. You can drop off your donation Monday-Friday between 8:30 AM and 4:30 PM.

Help our Red Raiders feel and look their best while interviewing for internships and jobs and attending professional development events.