DMFR has published their Quarterly Newsletter. You may view it via our website or by using this direct link: https/www.depts.ttu.edu/dmfr/FormRepository/newsletter/2023/Quarterly-DMFR-Newsletter-April-2023.pdf





Some of what is found in this edition includes:

Dates to Remember for Budget Prep

Budget Prep Security

Pre-Prep Checklist

Salary Planner Details

Budget Development Checklist

Budget Prep Reports

Changes to Account Codes



