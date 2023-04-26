TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Health Humanities: Art, Bodies, and Subversive Care

We will investigate the shaping of subversive care, using the work of the Black Panthers and Simone Leigh. Will also analyze and reinvent the character of the girl from the short story "Girl" by Jamaica Kincaid to discuss social health.


Register in advance for these workshops: 

https://texastech.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJMpcOmupjktGNS6uc1OVQFuXLUVbHGG49uV  

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meetings. 

Copies of short stories located here: https://docs.google.com/document/d/1DiHFwqL_5bZ9E2oow734DiqMesPABg3q82dNoyE7vgE/edit?usp=sharing.

 
4/25/2023

Rina Little

Rina.Little@ttu.edu

School of Art

Time: 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Event Date: 4/26/2023

Zoom

