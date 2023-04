Learn more about Arbor Day and events going on at Texas Tech University. Stop by the Office of Sustainability and Office of Energy Management's table this Friday, April 28th to swap your recyclable items (type 1 plastic, paper, ink cartridges, batteries, phone cases, and PopSockets) and receive a reusable bag! https://mailchi.mp/2ce9971c139d/arbor-day-2023





Have questions regarding sustainability on campus? Reach out to operations.sustainability@ttu.edu for more information!