The Burkhart Center for Autism Education & Research is now hiring student assistants for the summer and fall semesters. Applicants must be work study/financial aid eligible.







Front desk: Duties include greeting staff, students and visitors as well as assisting with phone calls, daily mail, and general office duties. Contact Dede Brocklehurst at dede.brocklehurst@ttu.edu or 806-834-4751 for more information.







: Duties include assisting teachers and working directly with young adults with autism in the classroom and at remote internship sites. Contact Jared Burgoon at jared.burgoon@ttu.edu or 806-834-4572 for more information.

Review of applications begins immediately. Multiple positions available.