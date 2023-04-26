TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Volunteers needed for Dino Day!

The Education Division at the Museum of Texas Tech University is looking for volunteers to help with its annual Dino Day taking place on Saturday, April 29th from 1-4pm.

 

Dino Day is a free, family-friendly event at the Museum of Texas Tech University (3301 4th Street, Lubbock, TX). There will be dinosaur-themed crafts, games, shows, fossils, and more! It’s a fun and easy way to earn volunteer hours! Anyone interested in volunteering, please contact Emory Holland at emoholla@ttu.edu for more details.
4/26/2023

Emory Holland

emoholla@ttu.edu

Museum


