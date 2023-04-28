|
Student Business Services is hiring for multiple Student Assistant positions in cashiering and the Call Center. Work Study recipients are encouraged to apply. Applicants must have good customer services skills, the ability to multi-task, have experience using a desk top computer and be available during Summer and the beginning of terms. Please submit your resume and class schedule for both Summer and Fall directly to sarah.woody@ttu.edu
|Posted:
4/28/2023
Originator:
Sarah Woody
Email:
sarah.woody@ttu.edu
Department:
Student Business Services
