Spring Finals Dining Hours 2023

Hospitality Services will have modified dining hours beginning Wednesday, May 3rd for Spring Finals into the summer interim.

Spring Finals & Interim Dining Hours | 2023

Campus dining wishes all Red Raiders good luck with the end of the semester!

All Hospitality Services locations accept Dining Plans, checks, and credit cards.

hospitality.ttu.edu
hospitality@ttu.edu
Posted:
5/1/2023

Originator:
Alan Cushman

Email:
alan.cushman@ttu.edu

Department:
Hospitality Services


Categories