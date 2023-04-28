Campus Dining is excited to announce that The Fresh Plate is moving to Wall/Gates for Fall 2023! Red Raiders will have a new all-you-care-to-eat dining location coming to the south side of campus!

Get ready to indulge in delicious meals with your friends and classmates. From classic comfort foods to healthy options and international cuisine, The Fresh Plate at Wall/Gates will have something tasty for everyone.

