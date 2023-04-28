TOSM staff will be performing maintenance on the following systems Sunday, April 30th, between the hours of 6:00 pm and 11:59 pm Central time. During this maintenance, these systems will be intermittently unavailable:
- All Banner Applications, including Student Registration
-
- Portal (Raiderlink/WebRaider)
- AppWorx Production
- CAS
- Production Apps (*.app.texastech.edu)
If you encounter issues with these systems outside of this maintenance window, please contact IT Help Central at (806) 742-4357 (HELP) or via email at ithelpcentral@ttu.edu
.