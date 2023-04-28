TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
Scheduled Maintenance for Production Systems - Raiderlink Impacted
TOSM staff will be performing maintenance on the following systems Sunday, April 30th, between the hours of 6:00 pm and 11:59 pm Central time. During this maintenance, these systems will be intermittently unavailable:
  • All Banner Applications, including Student Registration
  • Portal (Raiderlink/WebRaider)
  • AppWorx Production
  • CAS  
  • Production Apps (*.app.texastech.edu)
If you encounter issues with these systems outside of this maintenance window, please contact IT Help Central at (806) 742-4357 (HELP) or via email at ithelpcentral@ttu.edu.
Posted:
4/28/2023

Originator:
IT Help Central

Email:
ithelpcentral@ttu.edu

Department:
ITHC


Categories