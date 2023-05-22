This course is designed to equip you with the knowledge and skillset necessary to effectively lead, design, and execute a personal training session as a NASM Certified Personal Trainer. The NASM-CPT certification is proudly accredited by the National Commission for Certifying Agencies and provides aspiring fitness professionals with the most up to date science and content about exercise technique, instruction, and program design. You will also be able to effectively instruct, demo, an carry out a F45 class at the end of this course with opportunities for employment.