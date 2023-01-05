Lubbock Senior Safety Officer 32467BR Environmental Health and Safety Position Description Performs complex safety and health program work. Work involves developing safety policies and procedures; participating in the safety training and education of staff; inspecting work areas and activities for hazards; and investigating accidents. May train others. Works under limited supervision with considerable latitude for the use of initiative and independent judgment. Adherence to robust safety practices and compliance with all applicable health and safety regulations are responsibilities of all employees. Major/Essential Functions Work involves inspecting work areas and activities for hazards; managing inventory and surveys through our safety software; developing and implementing safety policies and procedures; and investigating accidents and incidents. May train staff, faculty, and students. Works under limited supervision with considerable latitude for the use of initiative and independent judgment. Other duties to support all sections in our department as needed.



Inspect workplace and research areas, equipment, and practices to ensure compliance with safety standards and government regulations. Effective communication skills to coordinate with coworkers, staff, students, and faculty. Use analytical equipment to judge function of engineering controls and safety equipment and assess potential chemical exposures. Investigate accidents, incidents, and safety concerns to determine root cause. Assists laboratory staff in the appropriate selection of PPE and hazard engineering controls. Other Duties as assigned.



Required Knowledge, Skills, and Abilities: Knowledge of the structure and content of the English language including the meaning and spelling of words, rules of composition, and grammar. Knowledge of laws, legal codes, government regulations. Knowledge of principles and processes for providing customer and personal services. This includes customer needs assessment, meeting quality standards for services, and evaluation of customer satisfaction. Knowledge of arithmetic, algebra, geometry, calculus, statistics, and their applications. Knowledge of chemistry. Required Qualifications Proficiency in written and mathematical processes as may be reflected by completion of high school and two years of college level work in Occupation Health and Safety with course work in assigned area. Four years of job related experience. Additional job-related education may substitute for required experience on a year-for-year basis. Thorough knowledge of federal, state, and local laws pertaining to occupational safety. General knowledge of safety procedures as related to assigned tasks. Ability to assist in the execution of a program of campus safety. Ability to establish and maintain effective working relationships. Ability to communicate ideas clearly and concisely. Preferred Qualifications Bachelor's degree in safety and health of related field with four years progressively responsible experience.

Hold a certification from a Nationally recognized origination, such as CHST,OHST,CHMM,ASP,CSP,CIH.

Knowledge of the practical application of engineering, science, and technology. This includes applying principles, techniques, procedures.

Knowledge of relevant equipment, policies, procedures, and strategies to promote effective local, state and government regulations for the protection of people, data, property, and institutions. View position and apply Posted:

5/1/2023



Originator:

Heather Coats



Email:

heather.coats@ttu.edu



Department:

Environmental Health and Safety





