Attention street food lovers! Grab a bite to eat and support our local businesses at the annual Food Truck Festival celebrating National Small Business Week!
Mark your calendars, don't miss out on over 15 participating food trucks offering a wide range of good eats!
Food Truck Festival
Tuesday, May 2, 2023
11:00 am – 2:00 pm
5001 W. Loop 289 & 50th Street
SBDC Parking Lot by the Furniture Row
Shaded and indoor seating areas available
5/1/2023
Raquel Marichalar Lozano
Raquel.Marichalar@ttu.edu
N/A
Event Information
Time: 11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Event Date: 5/2/2023
Location:
5001 West Loop 289
