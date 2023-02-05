TTU HomeTechAnnounce

JOIN US TOMORROW! Food Truck Festival for National Small Business Week
Attention street food lovers! Grab a bite to eat and support our local businesses at the annual Food Truck Festival celebrating National Small Business Week! 

Mark your calendars, don't miss out on over 15 participating food trucks offering a wide range of good eats!
 

Food Truck Festival
Tuesday, May 2, 2023
11:00 am – 2:00 pm
5001 W. Loop 289 & 50th Street
SBDC Parking Lot by the Furniture Row
Shaded and indoor seating areas available


For information on participating food truck and more information, go to https://www.lubbocksbdc.org/food-truck-festival
Posted:
5/1/2023

Originator:
Raquel Marichalar Lozano

Email:
Raquel.Marichalar@ttu.edu

Department:
N/A

Event Information
Time: 11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Event Date: 5/2/2023

Location:
5001 West Loop 289

