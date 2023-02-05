JOIN US TOMORROW! Food Truck Festival for National Small Business Week



Mark your calendars, don't miss out on over 15 participating food trucks offering a wide range of good eats! Attention street food lovers! Grab a bite to eat and support our local businesses at the annual Food Truck Festival celebrating National Small Business Week!

Food Truck Festival Tuesday, May 2, 2023

11:00 am – 2:00 pm

5001 W. Loop 289 & 50th Street

SBDC Parking Lot by the Furniture Row

Shaded and indoor seating areas available

For information on participating food truck and more information, go to https://www.lubbocksbdc.org/food-truck-festival

Posted:

5/1/2023



Originator:

Raquel Marichalar Lozano



Email:

Raquel.Marichalar@ttu.edu



Department:

N/A



Event Information

Time: 11:00 AM - 2:00 PM

Event Date: 5/2/2023



Location:

5001 West Loop 289



Categories

Small Business Development Center

