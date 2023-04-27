We have reports of a few customers receiving error messages when attempting playback video in the enterprise Mediasite environment. The TTU IT Division will perform emergency Mediasite maintenance to resolve the issue tomorrow, Friday, April 28th, 3:00 am-7:00 am (CDT). Mediasite services will be unavailable during the maintenance window. In the meantime, if you experience playback issues, please refresh your browser session to resolve the issue.

Should you experience any issues with Mediasite services outside of this window, please contact IT Help Central at (806) 742-4357 (HELP) or ithelpcentral@ttu.edu.